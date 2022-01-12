South Africa

Only nine arrests for 94 farm attacks in Gauteng

12 January 2022 - 09:20
Police minister Bheki Cele revealed that nine arrests were made after 94 farm attacks committed in Gauteng between October 2020 and November 2021.
Image: 123RF/FERNANDO GREGORY MILAN / File photo

Of the 94 farm attacks recorded in Gauteng between October 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021, only nine people have been arrested. 

This was revealed in a National Assembly written reply by police minister Bheki Cele late last year. 

Cele replied to a question posed by the DA’s Adrian Roos regarding specific details of the number of farm attacks and whether arrests had been made.  

In response, police provided detailed information regarding each of the 94 cases recorded in the specified period, when eight murders were committed.

Only one of the murder cases yielded results with three people arrested. 

Most of the 94 farm attacks were committed in the West Rand and Tshwane, with suspects not identified in most cases. 

TimesLIVE

