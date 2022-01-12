Two bust for tampering with Transnet pipeline in KZN

Two men have been arrested for allegedly tampering with a Transnet pipeline in the KwaZulu-Natal midlands.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said police were conducting patrols on Curry's Post Road on Monday night when they noticed the men in a vehicle near the pipeline.

“The officers requested backup and police officers from the Highway Patrol and private security officers immediately responded. It was established that the suspects had tampered with the Transnet pipeline and a valve was forced open.”

Gwala said the men, aged 31 and 33, were arrested for damaging and tampering with essential infrastructure.

“The suspect's firearm and a vehicle were seized. The suspects are appearing in the Howick magistrate's court today [Wednesday],” said Gwala.

TimesLIVE