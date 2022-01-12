South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Zulu royal family court case continues

12 January 2022 - 11:09 By TIMESLIVE

Lawyers representing Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, who is seeking to be declared the only lawful wife of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini to inherit half his estate, want to amend their papers to ask for an order that his customary marriages to his other five wives be declared null and void.

The Pietermaritzburg high court is expected to rule on this on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

