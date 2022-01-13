COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers

13 January 2022 - 10:35

Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers

A comparison of Covid-19-related deaths in the third and fourth waves of the pandemic has confirmed that the virus itself is killing fewer patients during the latest Omicron-fuelled wave.

Instead, more deaths are occurring among Covid-19 patients who have conditions such as diabetes, stroke, tuberculosis and cancer.

Western Cape scientists who analysed the first 50 deaths in each wave among patients admitted to public-sector hospitals with SARS-CoV-2 infection said their findings were in line with anecdotal reports from doctors and lower oxygen consumption by hospitals during the fourth wave.