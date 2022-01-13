COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers
13 January 2022 - 10:35
Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers
A comparison of Covid-19-related deaths in the third and fourth waves of the pandemic has confirmed that the virus itself is killing fewer patients during the latest Omicron-fuelled wave.
Instead, more deaths are occurring among Covid-19 patients who have conditions such as diabetes, stroke, tuberculosis and cancer.
Western Cape scientists who analysed the first 50 deaths in each wave among patients admitted to public-sector hospitals with SARS-CoV-2 infection said their findings were in line with anecdotal reports from doctors and lower oxygen consumption by hospitals during the fourth wave.
13 January 2022 - 09:20
Omicron a ‘welcome’ variant, says Bolsonaro amid surge
Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said the omicron strain that’s causing a surge in Covid-19 cases at home and abroad could be called a “vaccine virus” and is a “welcome” variant.
“Some studious and serious people — and not linked to pharmaceutical companies — say that omicron is welcome and can in fact signal the end of the pandemic,” Bolsonaro said Wednesday in an interview with Gazeta Brasil website.
13 January 2022 - 07:20
Japan's Osaka prefecture to see about 2,400 new coronavirus cases, governor says -media
Japan's western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 2,400 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, local media cited its governor, Hirofumi Yoshimura, as saying.
The prefecture had 1,711 cases on Wednesday.
13 January 2022 - 07:08
Western Cape and Gauteng leading latest surge of Covid-19 infections
Data shows 181 Covid-19 related deaths and 6,762 new infections recorded in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The majority of new cases reported on Wednesday evening are from the Western Cape (28%), followed by Gauteng (22%), said the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).
13 January 2022 - 07:03
Can the Covid-19 vaccine cause throat cancer?
The health department has again encouraged the public to report any adverse events after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
This comes after a video clip of a man who appears to have throat cancer was spread on social media, saying it was caused by a Covid-19 jab.
13 January 2022 - 06:30
Covid-19 ill-health leave cost the state R14bn, says Ayanda Dlodlo
Between March 28 2020 and October 31 2021, 881,152 employees used normal sick leave and incapacity leave
13 January 2022 - 06:18
‘Condom approach’ should apply to Covid-19 vaccines: Julius Malema
People have been told to use condoms to protect themselves against HIV/Aids but many never heeded the call and were not excluded from anything in society.
The same should apply to people who elect not to have a Covid-19 vaccination.
That’s according to EFF leader Julius Malema during a conversation with the media on wide-ranging issues in Kagiso, on the West Rand, on Wednesday.
Malema’s comments come after various institutions of higher learning such as the University of Johannesburg (UJ) adopted mandatory vaccination as a policy for all prospective students this year.
13 January 2022 - 06:00
JONATHAN JANSEN | Hey, Angie, get those kids fully and safely to school
Stop rotational schooling, ensure people are vaxxed and masked, and that all schools are provided with PPE
