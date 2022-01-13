South Africa

Death toll rises to five after gunmen storm Pikitup dumpsite

13 January 2022 - 08:08 By TimesLIVE
A shooting at a Pikitup site left five dead and two critically injured.
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

A fifth security guard has died in hospital after a shooting at the Goudkoppies landfill site belonging to the City of Johannesburg’s waste management entity Pikitup.

Police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said a man in possession of a rifle and a handgun had arrived at the dumping site entrance on Tuesday and, without a word, started shooting at the security guards posted at the gate and in the yard.

Michael Sun, MMC for environment and infrastructure services, said four security personnel were declared dead on the scene by paramedics from ER24 and Netcare 911. “Another security guard, recently insourced, died in hospital [on Wednesday.]”

Two security personnel are still in hospital.

Sun said preliminary information indicated there was more than one shooter.

He said the shooting took place at about 5.50pm, shortly before the start of the night shift. “On-duty security personnel belonging to two private security companies as well as in-house security guards were approached by a gang of unknown gunmen, who subsequently opened fire.”

Operations at the landfill site have stopped, said Sun.

All insourced guards will be reassigned, he said, adding “nearby residents are urged to make use of alternative disposal facilities”.

“Security guards on duty at the time of the incident will be referred to a wellness programme.”

Police and metro officers will patrol the area, he said.

“I condemn this senseless attack and call on law enforcement agencies to work with speed to properly investigate this matter and bring to justice those responsible.”

TimesLIVE

