Family pets die in blaze at Tshwane home

A family home in the Brooklyn area in Pretoria caught fire early on Thursday.

Emer-G-Med said two people were treated and stabilised on the scene for smoke inhalation, before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care.

The family pets, two dogs, were removed from the building by the Tshwane fire department, however both pets were found to have sustained fatal injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

TimesLIVE