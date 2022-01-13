South Africa

Gunmen cut open safe to rob traffic department of cash

13 January 2022 - 20:45 By TIMESLIVE
Gunmen cut open a safe and fled with an undisclosed sum of traffic department cash. Stock photo.
Gunmen cut open a safe and fled with an undisclosed sum of traffic department cash. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/belchonock

Armed robbers escaped with cash after forcing their way into traffic department offices in Mpumalanga and handcuffing the security guards.

The heist happened on Wednesday night at the Belfast traffic department.

“Four armed men forcefully entered the premises and handcuffed the security guards. They then headed to the safe, cut it open, took an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled,” said police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala. “The matter was reported to the police and a business robbery case was opened.”

A search is under way for the suspects.

Police requested anyone with information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact Warrant Officer Shane Coetzee on 0845104761 or call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111. Alternatively, information can be passed on using MYSAPSAPP.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Police station robbed of weapons, officers forced into back of cop van

A gang of heavily armed gunmen have robbed the Malamulele police station in Limpopo of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.
News
1 month ago

Millions spent on security at Gauteng health facilities yet theft, vandalism and safety concerns persist

The Gauteng health department pays R450,000 a month for repairs and maintenance of CCTV equipment.
News
2 months ago

Robbers take two firearms, cellphone and laptop at satellite police station

The Hawks have launched a manhunt for three suspects who robbed the Sir Lowry’s Pass satellite police station on Saturday night.
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe South Africa
  3. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa
  4. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  5. Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...