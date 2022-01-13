South Africa

Joburg pupil shoots grade 10 classmate during quarrel, turns gun on himself

Both 16-year-old pupils killed

13 January 2022 - 18:02
Two grade 10 pupils allegedly had an argument and a gun was produced. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/PAUL FLEET

A 16-year-old pupil from Daveyton in Ekurhuleni allegedly shot dead a classmate during an argument on the first day of school and then turned the gun on himself, the Gauteng department of education said on Thursday.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the grade 10 pupils from Lesiba Secondary School had an argument during school hours on Wednesday.

“This allegedly led to the one pupil fatally shooting the other in the head outside school premises, then shooting himself,” he said.

Both pupils died.

“Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting,” Mabona said.

Psycho-social unit officials were deployed to counsel members of the school community affected by the incident.

“It is tragic to lose pupils to violence as the academic year begins. We send our condolences to the families of these pupils. We urge pupils to refrain from violent behaviour,” said education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

In a separate incident, a 49-year-old general assistant from Kwa-Phalo Primary School in Soweto was allegedly shot on the school premises on Thursday morning. Mabona said the man was declared dead on the scene.

“It is unfortunate to learn of such a tragic incident involving one of our dedicated general assistants. As the department, we send our condolences to his family and loved ones and we plead with police to ensure that justice is served in this case,” Lesufi said.

TimesLIVE

