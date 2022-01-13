POLL | Was MEC’s adviser right to apologise for ‘magwinya and archaar eating’ Sadtu teachers comment?

Tshediso Mangope's apology for allegedly criticising members of the SA Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu) has sparked debate across the country.

Mangope, who is an adviser to the Free State co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC, had social media in a mess this week when he posted a picture of his son with a teacher at Grey College in Bloemfontein.

In the caption he wrote “No magwinya and archaar eating Sadtu person will teach my children.”

He also posted a photo of two women he referred to as Sadtu teachers in a swimming pool.

Sadtu slammed Mangope’s “derogatory” post, leading to him issuing an apology.