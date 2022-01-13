WATCH | Clip of Mogoeng Mogoeng warning against 'attempt to capture' judiciary resurfaces

A video of former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng warning against an attempt to capture the judiciary has resurfaced and is being shared widely on social media amid public reaction to Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial opinion piece.

In the clip of Mogoeng's address at the 17th Nelson Mandela Annual lecture in 2019, he spoke against those trying to capture the judiciary.

“You must know, there is an attempt to capture the judiciary and a captured judiciary will never be able to use the constitution as an instrument of transformation, because any captured member of the judiciary will simply be told or will know in advance, when so and so and so and so are involved, we better know your place.

“Or when certain issues are involved, well the decision is known in advance, so and so can’t lose. Be on the lookout, be vigilant and be forceful in making uncomfortable anybody who seeks to establish a pliable judiciary.”