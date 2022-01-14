Covid-19 fourth wave — here’s where we are with vaccinations, hospitalisations and new cases

Are new cases increasing or decreasing?

The minister said there was a 27% reduction in new cases this week compared to the week before. Hospitalisation was reduced by 6% in most provinces, excluding Mpumalanga, Western Cape and Northern Cape, which reported increases.

“Overall, admissions in this fourth wave have been lower compared to the previous waves. Similar patterns have been observed in fatalities. Gauteng has officially exited the fourth wave this week. All provinces have reached their peak and are on a decline,” said Phaahla.

Which provinces are leading the vaccine fight?

The Free State has the highest number of vaccines administered in proportion to its adult population.

The minister said the province has the highest percentage of its adult population with one jab or more.

“They are at 54.4% followed by the Western Cape at 53%, Limpopo at 52% and Eastern Cape at 50%,” said the minister.

Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal have the lowest number of vaccines administered in proportion to their populations. Gauteng is at 42%.

According to the latest statistics, Gauteng has the highest number of vaccines administered, with more than 8-million doses given in the province. The Western Cape follows with more than 4.5-million.