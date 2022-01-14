COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Fifth wave hits parts of Africa and – surprise, surprise – unvaxxed bear brunt

January 14 2022 - 08:56

Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges, defying Covid-19 surge

Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river on Friday for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past one month.

A large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sacred river that flows through the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.

In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees are likely to throng at banks of the Ganges river in the holy city of Prayagraj, as Hindus celebrate the Makarsankranti festival.