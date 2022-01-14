COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Fifth wave hits parts of Africa and – surprise, surprise – unvaxxed bear brunt
January 14 2022 - 10:00
Explained: Why you should still avoid Omicron
It is not time to be complacent about Omicron, experts say, amid a growing view that Covid-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. Here’s why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron
January 14 2022 - 09:15
US Supreme Court blocks President Biden's vaccine mandate for large businesses
The US Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's Covid-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses, while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.
January 14 2022 - 08:56
Over a million Indians to gather beside Ganges, defying Covid-19 surge
Hundreds of thousands of Hindu worshippers are expected to gather on the banks of the Ganges river on Friday for a holy bathe despite a 30-fold rise in coronavirus cases in the past one month.
A large number of devotees are expected to take a holy dip in the sacred river that flows through the eastern state of West Bengal, which is reporting the most number of cases in the country after Maharashtra state in the west.
In the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, thousands of devotees are likely to throng at banks of the Ganges river in the holy city of Prayagraj, as Hindus celebrate the Makarsankranti festival.
January 14 2022 - 07:30
China stocks fall on real estate sector worries, Covid-19 outbreaks
China stocks fell on Friday as real estate sector woes continued to weigh on investor sentiment, while recent Covid-19 outbreaks in the country added to worries about the effect on the economy.
Reuters
January 14 2022 - 07:15
Philippines extends coronavirus curbs in capital region until end-Jan
The Philippines' coronavirus task force will extend coronavirus curbs in the capital region and other provinces until the end of January, acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles said on Friday.
The Southeast Asian nation is battling its biggest surge in Covid-19 cases, driven by the more infectious Omicron variant, disrupting business operations and government services.
Reuters
January 14 2022 - 07:00
Do I have malaria or Covid-19?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says people who may have contracted malaria during the festive season may struggle to differentiate between it and Covid-19 as they have similar symptoms.
The institute says malaria requires immediate medical intervention as it poses an immediate threat when compared with Covid-19.
“If you travelled to a malaria-endemic area and start to feel ill, it’s important to understand the differences between malaria and Covid-19 as they share symptoms. Malaria may pose a more immediate threat than Covid-19, so it is essential to seek medical help promptly,” said the institute.
January 14 2022 - 06:40
Fifth wave hits parts of Africa and – surprise, surprise – unvaxxed bear brunt
Eight African countries are already in their fifth wave of the pandemic and the continent has “hit the important milestone” of more than 10-million Covid-19 infections said Dr John Nkengasong, director of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, on Thursday.
Covid-19 deaths have been lower in the steeper and briefer Omicron-driven fourth wave than previous waves, but they still soared over the festive season, bringing the total number of people who have died to more than 223,000 this week.
Deaths rose on average by a third (33%) in the four weeks to January 9, and Nigeria was the worst affected with a 299% average increase, the Africa CDC chief reported. In the past seven days, deaths jumped by nearly two thirds (64%) compared to the week before, according to the latest report by the World Health Organisation Africa region.
January 14 2022 - 06:00
New numbers should add up to the end of the Covid-19 disaster: Winde
Prior infection and vaccination have reduced the severity of Covid-19 during the Omicron-driven fourth wave, according to a study of nearly 17,000 patients in the Western Cape.
A team of 46 scientists led by Mary-Ann Davies of the provincial health intelligence unit estimated the Omicron variant’s reduced virulence may account for about a quarter of the reduced risk of hospitalisation or death compared with Delta, the variant behind the third wave.
Reporting their findings on Wednesday in a preprint that has not yet been peer-reviewed, the team said antibody protection — or seroprevalence — from previous infection was estimated at 70%, and was particularly strong “in poorer communities where social distancing is challenging”.
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 41,438 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 5,920 new cases, which represents a 14.3% positivity rate. A further 51 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 92,989 to date. See more here: https://t.co/heJd2mHR40 pic.twitter.com/MxS21cHS2e— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 13, 2022
