Do I have malaria or Covid-19?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says people who may have contracted malaria during the festive season may struggle to differentiate between it and Covid-19 as they have similar symptoms.

The institute says malaria requires immediate medical intervention as it poses an immediate threat when compared with Covid-19.

“If you travelled to a malaria-endemic area and start to feel ill, it’s important to understand the differences between malaria and Covid-19 as they share symptoms. Malaria may pose a more immediate threat than Covid-19, so it is essential to seek medical help promptly,” said the institute.

Thohoyandou, Musina and Giyani in Limpopo are some of SA's moderate risk areas for malaria. The institute recommends antimalarial drugs from September to May for all travellers.

Similar symptoms that can be experienced by individuals with malaria and Covid-19 include fever, chills, fatigue, headache, and muscle and joint pain.

Here's how to differentiate between malaria and Covid-19: