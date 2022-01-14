Eastern Cape education department ‘violating pupils' rights to education’

An association of school governing bodies has complained to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) about the Eastern Cape education department’s failure to supply stationery and textbooks in time for the reopening of schools next Wednesday.

Jaco Deacon, CEO of the Federation of Governing Bodies of SA Schools (Fedsas), which represents 2,000 governing bodies nationally, confirmed the complaint was lodged with the SAHRC on Friday.

This follows a circular dated January 12 sent by the provincial education department to schools asking them to use some of the stationery provided last year.

Thembani Mtyida, acting deputy director-general for institutional operations management, informed schools that “the unprecedented budget shortfall affected the delivery of LTSM [learner teacher support material] both in terms of adhering to the nationally prescribed timelines and also the timeous determination of quantities of LTSM per grade per child”.

He said after consultations with the department of basic education and provincial treasury, funds were made available in December.