Festive season hampered Covid-19 vaccination drive: Joe Phaahla

The government’s vaccination programme suffered during the festive season because many were focused on spending time with loved ones rather than getting the Covid-19 jab.

This is according to health minister Joe Phaahla, who together with a panel of health experts on Friday provided an update on the vaccination rollout programme and the government’s fight against the pandemic.

“Our vaccination programme struggled over the festive season. As we reported on December 17, all provinces took steps to improve access with mobile and pop-up sites at places including toll gates, roadblocks and shopping malls, and even at the beachfront in Durban.

“The uptake of these opportunities was not very big as people focused on their festivities and leisure,” Phaahla said.

He said after an almost complete lull between Christmas and New Year, the vaccination rate had picked up slightly, but was below 100,000 doses a day.