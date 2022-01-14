Gauteng has exited fourth wave of Covid-19: health minister Joe Phaahla

Health minister Joe Phaahla says Gauteng has exited the fourth wave of Covid-19 infections.

Phaahla and a panel of health experts were on Friday providing an update on the national vaccination rollout programme and government’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic.

Phaahla said there has been a decrease in new Covid-19 cases nationally compared to the previous week.

“Gauteng has officially exited the fourth wave in terms of the technical definition of a wave.”

He urged South Africans to get vaccinated: “It’s all in our hands. We can get back more of our social lives and get back to work. The door to enter normal life is through vaccination. We can free the country from the clutches of Covid-19.”