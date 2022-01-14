KZN in rush to repair storm-ravaged schools ahead of reopening next week

A total of 186 KwaZulu-Natal schools have been affected by recent storms, with the province in a race against time to ensure they are functional when they reopen on January 19.

The provincial executive council decided at a special meeting on Thursday to request the classification of a state of disaster in parts of the province affected by the recent storms and flash floods.

Premier Sihle Zikalala convened a special executive council meeting where a report from the disaster management subcommittee was tabled.

According to the report, the storms which lashed most parts of the province recently affected homes, schools, roads and other critical infrastructure.

“According to incidents logged with the provincial disaster management centre during the festive season of 2021/22, over the period November-December 2021 and January 2022, there were approximately 205 incidents of strong winds, lightning, structural fires, heavy rains, hailstorms, structural collapse, including 16 drownings in KwaZulu-Natal,” a statement from the premier's office said.