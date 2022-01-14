South Africa

LISTEN | Can't shake your Covid-19 symptoms? Here's why

14 January 2022 - 15:07 By PAIGE MULLER
Stellenbosch University researchers say microclots in patients' blood may be the underlying cause of 'long Covid'. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf/photochicken

Here is what you need to know about Long Covid-19: 

Between 25% and 30% of all people who contract and survive Covid-19 will continue to suffer from "long Covid", which is the persistence of Covid-19 symptoms three months from the time a person stops being infectious.

Long Covid cannot be formally diagnosed and there is no way of telling who will suffer from the ailment.

Thanks to research by SA's scientific community, however, we can tell you why your body isn't recovering. TimesLIVE sat down with professor of physiological sciences at Stellenbosch University Resia Pretorius to discuss what long Covid is, its symptoms, the physical reason behind it and the efforts being made to diagnose and treat the ailment. 

