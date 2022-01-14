QUIZ | Is your news knowledge on point or just 'reckless utterances'? Take our weekly quiz to find out
14 January 2022 - 10:00
How well do you know your SA newsmakers?
Take our weekly test to find out.
How did you do?
100-80: You are a veteran oracle of wisdom
60-80: You should start your own faction with knowledge like that
50-60: Speak less and observe more
30-40: Rather keep your knowledge to yourself
0-20: Have you been sleeping through the week?
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.