South Africa

QUIZ | Is your news knowledge on point or just 'reckless utterances'? Take our weekly quiz to find out

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
14 January 2022 - 10:00
ANC veteran and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu came under fire this week for her opinion piece on the constitution.
ANC veteran and tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu came under fire this week for her opinion piece on the constitution.
Image: GCIS

How well do you know your SA newsmakers?

Take our weekly test to find out.

How did you do?

100-80: You are a veteran oracle of wisdom

60-80: You should start your own faction with knowledge like that

50-60: Speak less and observe more

30-40: Rather keep your knowledge to yourself

0-20: Have you been sleeping through the week?

TRY PREVIOUS QUIZZES

QUIZ | Are you a news know-it-all or in need of a ‘coalition’? Take our weekly quiz to find out

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
1 month ago

QUIZ | Are you leading the news polls or making empty promises? Take our weekly quiz to find out

As the country gears up for elections, do you have what it takes to be elected a “news mayor”?
News
2 months ago

QUIZ | Are you a news defender or being held hostage?

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
2 months ago

QUIZ | Are you a news bright spark or are you load-shedding?

How well do you know your SA newsmakers? Take our weekly test to find out.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  2. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  3. Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules South Africa
  4. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  5. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...