'She would never take her own life': 17-year quest for justice is a vindication of a mother's love

But it would take another seven years for his appeals to wind slowly through the justice system, before they got justice this week.

“I hope this makes others realise that, at the end of the day, you can get justice. It has come at a great cost, and not everyone can afford it. And that’s the sad part of it.”

Hendricks claimed that he and Naidoo had been arguing and he had packed his bag and left. Naidoo had come after him and he had returned to the apartment.

She took hold of his revolver and put it into her mouth and shot herself.

But the two judges say, based on the expert evidence, this version was improbable.

“What is more probable, is that he shoved the firearm into her mouth and in her attempt to grab hold of it, and pull it out, that the trigger was pulled by the appellant [Hendricks] and this would reasonably explain the presence of primer residue on the hands of the deceased [Naidoo].

“His actions after her death were also questionable if this indeed had been suicide,” the judges noted, saying he had not called for help, had not called her parents and had given different versions of what happened to the police and at the inquest hearing.

“He also had to fabricate a version where he ostensibly turned the deceased around, presumably to explain the blood on his hands and the smear marks close to his body.

“All the evidence suggests that she did not commit suicide but rather that she was shot in the mouth to look like she had done so.”

Scheltema has published a book about his experience as the private prosecutor, entitled Justice Delayed.

“The book is the story of Sara and her courageous efforts to overcome many stumbling blocks on her journey to find justice,” Scheltema says in the foreword. “The book deals with the importance of forensic evidence in the reconstruction of the shooting incident which resulted in Rochelle’s death.

“Private prosecutions for murder are rare even on a world scale.”

He writes that the decision to institute the private prosecution was a courageous one.

On Hendricks' conviction for murder after the trial, he wrote: “What has just happened hasn't been a victory that calls for congratulations or celebrations. Instead, it has been a mere vindication of a mother's love for her daughter and her belief that she did not commit suicide.”

The legal team comprised Scheltema, attorney Asiff Essa, assisted by in-house attorney Kantha Naidoo, who works for the Asmall family business.

Scheltema said: “The Asmalls should be respected for their role in taking on a case of this magnitude and their efforts to stamp out gender-based violence. The importance of this prosecution will be felt for a long way to come. As I say in the book, violence against defenceless women strikes at the soul of a nation.”

TimesLIVE