Six inmates escape after armed gang ambushes police truck on way to court

Six inmates escaped after an armed gang ambushed the police truck they were travelling in en route to court, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the truck was ambushed by three armed suspects driving a silver Audi on the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult streets in Brakpan.

Muridili said the inmates were being transported to court in Vosloorus.

Five of the escapees were due in court for a Dawn Park business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The sixth escapee was due to make his first appearance on a shoplifting case.

TimesLIVE