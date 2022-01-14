South Africa

Six inmates escape after armed gang ambushes police truck on way to court

14 January 2022 - 12:54
Police said the truck was ambushed by three armed suspects driving a silver Audi on the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult streets in Brakpan. Stock image.
Police said the truck was ambushed by three armed suspects driving a silver Audi on the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult streets in Brakpan. Stock image.
Image: 123RF/thawornnurak

Six inmates escaped after an armed gang ambushed the police truck they were travelling in en route to court, Gauteng police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the truck was ambushed by three armed suspects driving a silver Audi on the corner of Barry Marais and Rondebult streets in Brakpan.

Muridili said the inmates were being transported to court in Vosloorus.

Five of the escapees were due in court for a Dawn Park business robbery, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm. The sixth escapee was due to make his first appearance on a shoplifting case.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Big step forward’: DNA samples from violent criminals now compulsory

Mandatory DNA samples will now be taken from offenders guilty of serious crimes, a move hailed as a “big step” towards solving and preventing crime, ...
News
1 hour ago

Death toll rises to five after gunmen storm Pikitup dumpsite

A fifth security guard has died in hospital after a shooting at the Goudkoppies landfill site belonging to the City of Johannesburg’s waste ...
News
1 day ago

Gang linked to car hijacking, bank card thefts among weekend arrests

Four suspects linked to a gang responsible for car hijackings and armed robberies in the south of Johannesburg were arrested at the weekend.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  2. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  3. Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules South Africa
  4. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  5. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...