Spectators allowed at school sports events as state of disaster is extended

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has extended SA's national state of disaster by another month.

Dlamini-Zuma signed an extension, published in the government gazette on Friday, until February 2022 as the country remains under adjusted level 1 of the national lockdown.

March will mark two years since SA was first put into a state of national disaster when the first positive Covid-19 case was detected in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, in a second government gazette published on Friday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga announced that spectators would be allowed to attend school sports events.

“Spectators at the venue of a sport event are permitted and the number of people permitted at a venue at any time is limited to the number as prescribed under the regulations in respect of gatherings for the particular adjusted alert level at the time.”