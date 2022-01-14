South Africa

Three arrested after stealing copper cables at Eskom power station in Kriel

14 January 2022 - 06:55
The arrests were made after a shoot-out between the suspects, police and security guards. One suspect died.
The arrests were made after a shoot-out between the suspects, police and security guards. One suspect died.
Image: Bloomberg

Three suspects were arrested after they were allegedly caught stealing copper cables at a Eskom power station in Kriel, Mpumalanga, police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the suspects, aged 22 and 42, allegedly broke into the Matla power station on Wednesday night.

“While they [police] were searching, four suspects came running out of a container shooting at the police and a shoot-out ensued between the suspects, police and security guards. 

“The suspects fled but were later found by police hiding inside a truck that was parked on the premises and they were apprehended,” Mohlala said.

He said one suspect was rushed to hospital where he died from injuries sustained in the shoot-out.

The other three suspects are expected to appear in the Kriel magistrate's court on Friday on charges of attempted murder, attempted theft and trespassing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Cops bust 'Eskom employees' with stolen copper cables worth R540,000

Free State police have arrested two alleged Eskom employees after they were found in possession of a large quantity of copper cables in Welkom.
News
1 month ago

Bedfordview residents left without electricity due to attempted cable theft

An attempted cable theft incident and damage to infrastructure could see residents of Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni without electricity for up to five ...
News
1 month ago

Prasa cries ‘economic sabotage’ after cables are cut and thief is electrocuted

Metrorail said it was the victim of “economic sabotage” on Tuesday after fibreoptic communications lines in Cape Town were cut overnight.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  2. WATCH | Robbery by appointment — criminals called ahead and were caught in ... South Africa
  3. Farmer who kills ‘vermin’ can be outed on Facebook, appeal court rules South Africa
  4. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  5. ‘Very proud of brother’ — Malema gives businessman Max Mqadi props for his ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...
Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...