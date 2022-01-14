WATCH LIVE | Health ministry briefs media on the national vaccination rollout programme
14 January 2022 - 09:52
Health minister Joe Phaahla and deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo have convened a virtual media briefing on the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 5,920 new Covid-19 cases in SA on Thursday.
There were 159 new deaths reported and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24-48 hours, bringing the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 92,989.
TimesLIVE
