WATCH LIVE | Health ministry briefs media on the national vaccination rollout programme

14 January 2022 - 09:52 By TimesLIVE

Health minister Joe Phaahla and deputy health minister Sibongiseni Dhlomo have convened a virtual media briefing on the government’s efforts in the fight against Covid-19 and the national vaccination rollout programme.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported 5,920 new Covid-19 cases in SA on Thursday.

There were 159 new deaths reported and of these, 51 occurred in the past 24-48 hours, bringing the number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic to 92,989.

Do I have malaria or Covid-19?

Here's how to differentiate between malaria and Covid-19.
News
3 hours ago

Africa CDC talking to Pfizer about importing Covid-19 treatment pill

Africa's top public health body is in talks with Pfizer about bringing in supplies of its antiviral Paxlovid treatment pills for Covid-19 to the ...
News
21 hours ago

Covid-19 pneumonia deaths sharply down in fourth wave, say Western Cape researchers

A comparison of Covid-19-related deaths in the third and fourth waves of the pandemic has confirmed that the virus itself is killing fewer patients ...
News
23 hours ago
