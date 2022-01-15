COVID-19 WRAP | SA records 4,592 new cases, 161 more deaths

January 15 2022 - 14:55

DA calls on Angie Motshekga to ‘scrap rotational timetables’ in 2022

The DA has called on basic education minister Angie Motshekga to scrap the rotational schooling system and do away with the 1m social distancing rule.

On Thursday DA shadow basic education minister Baxolile Nodada said rotational timetables and social distancing requirements will have far-reaching consequences on pupil development, wellbeing and emotional health.

Nodada said matriculants were at a greater disadvantage as they had lost two years of effective teaching and learning since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“This year’s matrics have had two years of disrupted schooling and lost more than 50% of their grade 11 year as a result of school regulations under the pandemic,” said Nodada.