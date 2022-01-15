South Africa

DA calls on Angie Motshekga to ‘scrap rotational timetables’ in 2022

15 January 2022 - 12:00
The DA wants basic education minister Angie Motshekga to scrap rotational schooling.
Image: Alon Skuy

The DA has called on basic education minister Angie Motshekga to scrap the rotational schooling system and do away with the 1m social distancing rule.

On Thursday DA shadow basic education minister Baxolile Nodada said rotational timetables and social distancing requirements will have far-reaching consequences on pupil development, wellbeing and emotional health.

Nodada said matriculants were at a greater disadvantage as they had lost two years of effective teaching and learning since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

“This year’s matrics have had two years of disrupted schooling and lost more than 50% of their grade 11 year as a result of school regulations under the pandemic,” said Nodada.

He said the party will challenge Motshekga and write to the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to ask it to investigate what the party calls “unjustifiable” school regulations at the start of this year. 

On Tuesday Motshekga said the department will consult the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to reduce the required social distance of 1m to allow more children to attend school. 

“We have encouraged schools able to accommodate pupils with the reduced social distancing of a metre to do so, to make sure we can bring back as many pupils as possible. We presented a submission last year where we wanted the space reduced to 0.5m,” she said.

The EFF accused the department of not having a solid enough plan to ensure a less disruptive 2022. 

“There must be a continued focus on keeping pupils and teachers in safe classrooms by observing all Covid-19 protocols and providing sufficient personal protective equipment.

“Rotational timetabling and remote learning has worsened existing educational inequalities and has been detrimental to the educational attainment of poor and working-class pupils,” said the EFF.

