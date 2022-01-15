South Africa

Hlophe to hear urgent bail plea by man accused of torching parliament

15 January 2022 - 09:12 By TImesLIVE
Alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe in Cape Town magistrate’s court on January 11.
Alleged arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe in Cape Town magistrate’s court on January 11.
Image: Esa Alexander

The man accused of setting fire to parliament will make a bail application on Saturday in front of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.

Zandile Mafe's application is due to begin at 11am at the Cape Town high court, where demonstrators have been encouraged to gather in support of the alleged arsonist.

Mafe, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, has begun 30 days of observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town.

He is due back in the Cape Town magistrate's court on February 11, when a decision is expected on whether he is fit to stand trial.

WATCH | Dali Mpofu in court to represent parliament arson suspect Zandile Mafe

A clean-shaven Zandile Mafe, wearing a smart suit jacket, appeared in court on Tuesday with new and high-level legal representation in his trial for ...
News
4 days ago

Eric Ntabazalila, the National Prosecuting Authority's Western Cape spokesperson, said: “The NPA can confirm that it has received a notice of motion for an urgent application for bail at the high court.”

Mafe is not expected to appear in person in front of Hlophe, but the law allows bail applications to go ahead in the absence of the accused.

Mafe, 49, faces a charge of contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act, which places the onus on him to prove it is in the interests of justice to release him on bail, which the state has vowed to oppose.

In court on Tuesday, defence counsel Dali Mpofu said Mafe denied he had mental challenges and said he would embark on a hunger strike if the court did not entertain his bail application.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Man accused of torching parliament begins 30 days in psychiatric hospital

Zandile Christmas Mafe, who is facing a terrorism charge after the fire that destroyed large parts of parliament, began 30 days of observation at a ...
News
1 day ago

State hints at evidence linking parliament ‘arsonist’ to crime scene

Prosecutor Helene Booysen says the count of terrorism was added after they viewed video footage.
News
3 days ago

Homeless people come out in support of ‘scapegoat’ in parliament fire

They say what’s happened to Zandile Mafe is par for the course if you live on the streets
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Changes to regulations at Pretoria 'beach estate' to be set aside South Africa
  2. WATCH | Security guard who allegedly stole R4m in 2019 finally caught, appears ... South Africa
  3. Where there is a will, they will find a way for the new Zulu king News
  4. WATCH | Clip of Mogoeng Mogoeng warning against 'attempt to capture' judiciary ... South Africa
  5. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED: Can the Covid-19 vaccine cause throat cancer? South Africa

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...