Hlophe to hear urgent bail plea by man accused of torching parliament

The man accused of setting fire to parliament will make a bail application on Saturday in front of Western Cape judge president John Hlophe.

Zandile Mafe's application is due to begin at 11am at the Cape Town high court, where demonstrators have been encouraged to gather in support of the alleged arsonist.

Mafe, who has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, has begun 30 days of observation at Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town.

He is due back in the Cape Town magistrate's court on February 11, when a decision is expected on whether he is fit to stand trial.