COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Britain will no longer require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers
16 January 2022 - 06:18
January 16 2022 - 06:00
Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.
Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.
An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.
-Reuters
