COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Britain will no longer require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers

January 16 2022 - 06:00

Britain will no longer require Covid tests for fully vaccinated travellers -The Times

Britain's vaccinated travellers will be able to go on half-term holidays next month without taking COVID-19 tests on their return, The Times reported.

Transport minister Grant Shapps is in favour of ending the testing system for the double-jabbed in time for the February break, the report said.

An announcement on the change in guidance would be made on Jan. 26, the report said.

-Reuters