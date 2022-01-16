Moti family denies interdicting police, as they confirm leaving SA
The Moti family have broken their silence over allegations they have interdicted the police from interviewing any relatives, including their four sons who were freed three weeks after they were kidnapped in October last year.
The family issued a statement on Sunday morning denying the allegations.
Last Sunday, SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the family had obtained an interdict against police, blocking them from interviewing any of the family members, including the four boys.
“We have not issued an interdict against the police. The media reports about the interdict is a complete falsehood, and the truth can be confirmed with Maj-Gen Manala from SAPS,” the family said.
According to a report by City Press, the family paid R50m ransom for the release of the children — R45m in cash and R5m in diamonds purchased from a store in Rosebank. Police were not involved in the negotiations nor the release of the children.
The report also said police were granted a search and seizure order, which allowed them to confiscate several devices from the Moti home during a predawn raid.
“Please understand why we have been silent. Since our four sons were returned to us, we have been living in fear of reprisal which could be caused by speaking out and drawing any further attention to ourselves.
“Our boys came home to us but have not yet been able to live freely and without fear. We have been forced to make some difficult decisions to ensure their safety and wellbeing, despite the recent and sudden backlash,” reads the statement.
The family said they had relocated to create a safe environment for their children, adding that their “sudden departure was beyond their control” and was purely for the safety of their children.
They did not say where they had relocated to but indicated it was another country.
“For now, we have relocated in order to create a safe environment for our boys to heal from the trauma caused by their terrifying ordeal, which many have failed to grasp the gravity and seriousness of. We still hope for a day when we can safely return to our beloved SA,” the family said.
The family thanked South Africans for the prayers, love and support shown to them.
“Your strength carried us through a time no parent should have to endure.
“Please understand that our boys need time to heal from what happened to them one morning on their way to school. We appeal to you all for privacy and your continued understanding so that these innocent young boys can go back to living a normal life. SA is and always will be home.”
The statement was signed: Naazim, Shakira, Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan Moti.
