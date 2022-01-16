Moti family denies interdicting police, as they confirm leaving SA

The Moti family have broken their silence over allegations they have interdicted the police from interviewing any relatives, including their four sons who were freed three weeks after they were kidnapped in October last year.

The family issued a statement on Sunday morning denying the allegations.

Last Sunday, SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda told TimesLIVE the family had obtained an interdict against police, blocking them from interviewing any of the family members, including the four boys.

“We have not issued an interdict against the police. The media reports about the interdict is a complete falsehood, and the truth can be confirmed with Maj-Gen Manala from SAPS,” the family said.