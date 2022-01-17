Has government made a decision on mandatory vaccinations?

Health minister Joe Phaahla said announcements regarding mandatory vaccinations will be made in due time as the government is deliberating the matter.

The minister said though there was a decline in hospitalisation, deaths related to Covid-19 and daily infections, the department hoped vaccination uptake would increase during the festive season, but this was not the case.

He said government was aiming to vaccinate 70% of the population to achieve what herd immunity.

“Our target is informed by population immunity, or herd immunity, which has to be coverage of between 67% to 70%. That remains our target in terms of adult population coverage. That is why, when you look at the supply of vaccines and capacity for which we vaccinate from the sites to the personnel, we could have reached 70% in December,” said the minister.