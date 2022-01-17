In-depth: Top 10 health issues to watch in 2022

5. Will HIV prevention injections become available in SA in 2022?

In November 2020 we reported on a landmark study showing that an antiretroviral injection administered every two months is highly effective at preventing HIV infection. Such injections can be a true game-changer in the fight against HIV, especially for groups with high rates of new infections, such as young women.

Last month the injection was approved by the US Food And Drug Administration, but several things still need to happen before it is registered and available here. Either way, whether the injection reaches SA clinics in 2022 provides a perfect test of whether there is any substance to the popular rhetoric of bringing the urgency of Covid-19 to HIV.

6. Will the Covid-19 pandemic subside in 2022?

As we start 2022, there are hopes that the Covid-19 pandemic may have entered a new phase in SA where the virus kills fewer people than before and most people have some form of immunity, either from vaccination or from having been infected, or both. There is a tantalising narrative whereby the Omicron variant signals the beginning of the end of the pandemic and a return to “normal”, though the picture is less hopeful in countries with lower vaccination rates. It is worth stressing that the immunity we have in our population has in part come at a huge cost in human lives — there were about 200,000 excess deaths in SA in 2021, most of which would have been due to Covid-19.

But one of the key lessons of the pandemic so far is that the future is unpredictable. Maybe the biggest unknown is whether we will see new, more deadly variants emerging and spreading. While we are in a moment of relative optimism, we don’t know with much certainty how deadly any future waves might be.

As director of the Medical Research Council Prof Glenda Gray said during a department of health media briefing on Friday, “this year will teach us whether we are moving towards a more endemic nature of SARS-CoV-2, but as long as we have ongoing transmission there’s the possibility of viral evolution, so it will be crucial to continue our excellent [genomic] surveillance”. The winter months will be critical and “will give us direction on whether a fifth wave will be less [severe] than the fourth wave and whether we are on the road to endemic status. We can help control the fifth wave by making sure we increase our vaccination rates”.