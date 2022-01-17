KZN school with good matric pass track record suffers storm damage

KwaZulu-Natal education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has promised to fix storm damage at a high school in uMgungundlovu with a strong academic track record.

Mshengu visited the eMzamweni high school on Monday during an assessment of schools damaged in the storms and floods in the northern parts of the province.

He was also checking on the state of readiness before the official start of the academic year on Wednesday.

eMzamweni high school achieved a 98% pass rate in the national senior certificate exams in 2020.

Mshengu said while he was pleased with the school's record, it was important that teachers help neighbouring schools whose performance was not on par.

The school has 2,166 pupils and has had to use mobile classrooms.

“Your good performance has also become a disadvantage for you, as parents are eager to place their children at the school.

“So you battle with resources. It would be your responsibility to ensure the neighbouring schools perform well.”

Preliminary reports showed that 186 schools were affected by the inclement weather.

“The numbers have since gone up. We commit ourselves that despite all of this we would support our schools. The inclement weather conditions have caused havoc,” said Mshengu.