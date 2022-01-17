Mboweni: 'We did not fight against white people, we fought against the apartheid system'
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni's statement on the ANC's fight against the apartheid system has had tongues wagging on social media.
Mboweni stirred up debate at the weekend when he said the governing party had fought against the apartheid system, not white people.
“We did not fight against white people. We fought against the apartheid system. To build a nonracial, non-ethnic, non-sexist and democratic SA. Basic ANC principles,” said Mboweni.
We did not fight against White People. We fought against the Apartheid System. To build a Non-Racial, Non-Ethnic, Non-Sexist and Democratic South Africa. Basic ANC Principles!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 15, 2022
His statement comes amid suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's comments about the party forgiving former president FW de Klerk for his role in apartheid but not its suspended members.
Speaking at ANC senior member Pule Mlambo's funeral service in Johannesburg, Magashule said the party would be in trouble if members failed to forgive those they were at odds with.
“If we don't forgive each other, [how can we] forgive De Klerk? We talk so nicely about De Klerk ... yet if you support [Jacob] Zuma and [Thabo] Mbeki you are something else,” said Magashule.
Magashule denounced factionalism, calling on party members to unite.
“Comrades must work as comrades and comrades must look at merit and quality of leadership.
“We must extend our hands. I must extend my hand to the president of the ANC comrade Cyril Ramaphosa. You must extend your hand to president Jacob Zuma. You must extend your hand to comrade Mbeki, Kgalema and others,” he said.
Many, including the African Transformation Movement's Mzwanele Manyi, weighed in on Mboweni's statement, expressing different opinions.
So now that some of us want to remove the ANC Government, are we fighting against black people because ANC was created and is still today led by black people 🤔— Vafana Vafana (@Colbeer2) January 16, 2022
So-called 'New Democratic South Africa', or 'Rainbow Nation', is a failed project.— MK (@MK240458) January 16, 2022
Period!
