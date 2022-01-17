Moving patients was 'rushed', former health boss tells Life Esidimeni inquest

The former Gauteng deputy director-general for mental health services has said the processes were rushed in moving Life Esidimeni patients.

After several procedural delays and adjournments, the inquest meant to determine if anyone was criminally liable for the deaths of 144 mental health patients in the 2016 disaster continued virtually on Monday.

The former deputy DG, Hannah Jacobus, admitted to the commission of inquiry to writing false licences for NGOs, including ones where patients died. She said she was under pressure from then head of Gauteng mental health services, Dr Makgoba Manamela.

Jacobus’ role was to oversee clinics in the Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng districts, and to create a framework for the downscaling of patients at Life Esidimeni.

“There was no indication of Life Esidimeni closing at the time; we were looking at the downscaling to make the facility more suitable and profitable.

“After completion of the document we each went to do surveys in the districts. I was looking at what type of NGO was suitable.

“The downscaling was only on paper. When we were working on the document, the finalisation was never implemented,” Jacobus testified.