Mthokozisi Ntumba murder trial resumes with four police officers pleading not guilty

The trial of four police officers accused of the murder of Mthokozisi Ntumba during student protests last year started in the Johannesburg high court on Monday.

Cidraas Motseothata, Madimetja Legodi, Victor Mohammed and Tshepisho Kekana are on trial for the murder of Ntumba, 35, who was shot dead on the sidelines of student protests in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, in March last year.

Ntumba died when police fired rubber bullets at protesting Wits University students. He was shot shortly after leaving a doctor's appointment in the area. The father of four worked at the department of human settlements in Tshwane and was responsible for about 20 projects in that city.

On Monday, the accused pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and three of attempted murder. They opted to not explain their pleas.

According to the indictment, Ntumba had gone to a clinic in Braamfontein to consult with his doctor. After his appointment, Ntumba left and was shot within seconds of leaving the doctor’s office.

“The doctor who initially examined the deceased was called to give medical assistance to the deceased. The doctor and paramedics declared him dead at the scene,” the indictment reads.

The police officers are also accused of shooting three students at the institute of engineering.

