No sign of KZN teen caught in rip current as search continues

17 January 2022 - 10:23
A 17-year-old KwaZulu-Natal teen went missing in the surf after being caught in a rip current. File photo.
Image: NSRI

The search for a missing teenager continued on Monday after he was swept out to sea by rip currents at Blythedale Beach on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Ballito station commander Quentin Power said the duty crew received a report of a drowning on Saturday evening.

"A search commenced for a 17-year-old male who had reportedly gone missing in the surf after being swept out to sea by rip currents.

"NSRI rescue swimmers and KwaDukuza lifeguards conducted free dive searches.

"Despite an extensive search no sign of the teenager was found.

Bathers save two teens from drowning at KZN beach

Swimmers at a KwaZulu-Natal north coast beach rescued two teenagers who were about to be swept out to sea on Tuesday.
News
5 days ago

"A search resumed at first light where KwaDukuza lifeguards, police K9 search and rescue and NSRI Ballito crew, assisted by our NSRI rescue craft Freemasons Way and a Badul Air helicopter searched extensively.

"Debris expelled into the ocean from flooding of the Umvoti River hampered the search.

"Police K9 search and rescue will continue searching," said Power.

Since the start of the festive season there have been several reports of youngsters drowning along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.

Eight-year-old dies after drowning in pool

Despite their best efforts, rescuers could not save an eight-year-old girl who died after drowning in a pool on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.
News
2 weeks ago

Five drownings across SA mar finish to the festive season

Five people, including two children, drowned in separate incidents across SA at the weekend, the National Sea Rescue Institute reported.
News
1 week ago
