POLL | Do you think Cyril Ramaphosa will remove Lindiwe Sisulu from cabinet?

Sisulu said SA, despite adopting a new constitution in 1994, had failed to reverse injustices against black people who remained victims of colonialism.

“If we look around, we see a sea of African poverty. Let’s not fool ourselves and one another; the primary motivation for the evils of colonialism was and still is economic. It is organised crime, the robbery of other people’s land and resources as well as the exploitation and use of their labour.

“It is also about the reduction of these people to mass consumers and exclusion from the ownership of the means of production and wealth creation.”

She lambasted leaders who engaged in “stomach politics” for their self-enrichment at the expense of the poor, and suggested the judiciary was filled with “mentally colonised” Africans “who have no African or Pan African inspired ideological grounding”.

Sisulu said they failed to ensure justice for black people who were disposed of their land during colonialism.