WATCH | Lucky Lekgwathi relaunches his restaurant after looting

Legkwathi moved his joint from Kliptown in Soweto and relaunched it at Southdale Mall.

17 January 2022 - 13:40
Former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi has reopened his restraurant 'Grootman' six months after it was destroyed during the July unrest last year.
Image: Instagram/ Lucky Lekgwathi

Former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi started the new year on a high note, as he celebrated the reopening of his restaurant which was looted and destroyed during the July unrest last year.

Lekgwathi shared the relaunch of his “Grootman” restaurant at the weekend with close friends, including Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Tshepo Maseko, Portia Modise and Edward Motale.

Legkwathi moved his joint from Kliptown in Soweto to Southdale Mall.

He said he was grateful for the support from the public and organisations that played a role in the relaunch of his business.

“We want to thank God, the public, media people, organisations and business people for making sure we are back in business after the looting back in Kliptown. We are truly grateful for all the love and the support received,” he wrote on Instagram.

Lekgwathi was one of the thousands of business owners affected by the looting that ravaged parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

When approached by TimesLIVE for comment on the relaunch, Lekgwathi asked us to call him later, and then did not answer. Any update will be included once received.

Speaking during an engagement with Gauteng Premier David Makhura last year, Lekgwathi shared his heartbreak at losing everything in the looting.

He alleged that some of the people behind the destruction of his business were people he knew. 

“I got a call that they are looting in Kliptown. I didn’t go because he said they were not looting at our centre. But after a few hours, he called again and said they were looting at our centre.

“When I arrived, there was nothing inside the shop. It was sad because some of them [looters] are our friends, people who know me,” he said. 

