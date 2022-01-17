WATCH | Lucky Lekgwathi relaunches his restaurant after looting

Former Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi started the new year on a high note, as he celebrated the reopening of his restaurant which was looted and destroyed during the July unrest last year.

Lekgwathi shared the relaunch of his “Grootman” restaurant at the weekend with close friends, including Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo, Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Tshepo Maseko, Portia Modise and Edward Motale.

Legkwathi moved his joint from Kliptown in Soweto to Southdale Mall.

He said he was grateful for the support from the public and organisations that played a role in the relaunch of his business.

“We want to thank God, the public, media people, organisations and business people for making sure we are back in business after the looting back in Kliptown. We are truly grateful for all the love and the support received,” he wrote on Instagram.