Cape Town taxi boss gunned down in ‘suspected hit’

“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr Dibela’s family, to the members of Codeta and to the colleagues in the broader taxi industry. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mitchell.

“I call on the police and enforcement authorities to work around the clock to find Mr Dibela’s killers and bring them to book as soon as possible along with the perpetrators of other taxi-related crimes.”

Councillor Rob Quintas, mayoral committee member for transport in the City of Cape Town, also condemned the killing.

“This is most distressing and devastating news, and we extend our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the minibus-taxi industry,” said Quintas.

“I also want to condemn this brutality in the strongest possible terms, as this alleged hit may lead to renewed conflict. We are extremely concerned about the danger and disruption this may pose to commuters, operators and all of those involved in the industry.

“I am pleading with all parties to remain calm, and to work together for the benefit of our commuters and those employed by the industry. I will be calling for a meeting between Codeta, the mayor and the Western Cape transport and public works MEC to see how we can assist.”