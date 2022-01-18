COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | 1 691 new cases recorded in SA in the past 24 hours
January 18 2022 - 08:30
Australia suffers deadliest day of pandemic as Omicron drives up hospital cases
Australia suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Tuesday as a fast-moving Omicron outbreak continued to push up hospitalisation rates to record levels, even as daily infections eased slightly.
Australia is dealing with its worst Covid-19 outbreak, fuelled by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that has put more people in hospitals and intensive care than at any time during the pandemic.
A total of 77 deaths was recorded, exceeding the previous national high of 57 last Thursday, official data showed.
“Today, is a very difficult day for our state,” New South Wales (NSW) Premier Dominic Perrottet said during a media briefing as the state reported 36 deaths, a new pandemic high.
January 18 2022 - 07:15
Small number of Boeing staff in China's Tianjin affected by lockdowns
US planemaker Boeing said on Tuesday that a small number of staff at its composite parts factory in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin had been affected by community level lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, but the plant is "maintaining a normal level of operation".
The company was responding to a query from Reuters.
Reuters
January 18 2022 - 07:00
When was the last global pandemic and how long did it last?
Swine flu (H1N1 flu), in 2009, was the virus responsible for the last global pandemic before Covid-19.
The virus was first identified in Mexico and became known as swine flu because it’s similar to flu viruses that affect pigs.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the H1N1 flu a pandemic after it caused respiratory infection in humans.
January 18 2022 - 06:00
Get the shot or your pocket will take a bullet, ballies
From Monday, Greece intends to fine all people aged 60 and over who aren’t vaccinated against Covid-19 as a way to boost lagging inoculation levels and reduce pressure on health care.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has told seniors the simplest way to avoid the levy is to get vaccinated.
“To the few of our fellow citizens over 60 who are still unvaccinated, I encourage them today: take the step,” he said on Saturday. “It’s not a matter of fine; yes the fine will be imposed, but that’s the least. Protect your life, the lives of those you love and understand that the vaccine is safe.”
#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 18,171 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 1 691 new cases, representing a 9.3% positivity rate. A further 25 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 93 451 to date. See more here: https://t.co/GGrctES5iL pic.twitter.com/Fm4S6PssLw— NICD (@nicd_sa) January 17, 2022
