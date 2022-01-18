Here's how to renew your vehicle licence disc at Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has introduced a pilot programme for motorists to renew their vehicle licence discs.

According to the retail group, the three-step programme is aimed at reducing queues and congestion at traffic departments and post offices.

It said renewals can be done in all areas in SA, and will also allow customers to pay outstanding traffic fines that could be blocking a disc renewal in the same payment.

Motorists receive their vehicle licence disc via courier within 10 business days, delivered to an address of their choice.

How does it work?

Motorists have to register with their cellphone number at any Pick n Pay till or on the Pick n Pay Vehicle Licence Disc Online Renewal portal.

Once a profile has been set up on the portal, motorists can update the dashboard by adding the details of their vehicle(s) and uploading a clear image of an ID document or card, a copy of an existing vehicle licence disc and proof of residence.

Motorists will receive renewal notifications before their disc expires via the communication preference they selected on the portal.

How much does it cost?

The admin fee for a licence disc renewal costs R345 (including VAT) and a delivery fee of R99 (including VAT).

Payments can be done at any Pick n Pay supermarkets, hypermarkets, clothing stores, liquor stores, market stores and express stores.

“Pay in-store at the till by providing your cellphone number as your payment reference,” said the group.

“If there are any outstanding fines blocking your renewal, you will have the option to select these fines to include in your payment.

“If you do not settle these fines, your disc cannot be renewed. The payment amount provided on the portal will be linked to your mobile number.”

How long does it take?

Disc delivery timelines may vary depending on location, said the group.

Pick n Pay said 10 business days are only applicable to vehicle licence discs that have not expired.

“Your vehicle licence disc will be couriered to your chosen address within 10 business days after your payment and required documentation have been received. The delivery fee will be included in the total payment amount for the disc renewal,” it said.