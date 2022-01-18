High court tells state to release ‘parliament arsonist’ Zandile Mafe from mental hospital immediately

The alleged parliament arsonist has scored a legal victory against the state.

The high court in Cape Town on Tuesday overturned Zandile Mafe's referral to a mental hospital.

Mafe, 49, butted heads with the state in a bid to have Cape Town magistrate Zamekile Mbalo’s decision to refer him for 30 days of observation at Valkenberg Hospital reviewed and set aside.

Mbalo made the decision based on a report compiled by district surgeon Dr Zelda van Tonder, who recommended that Mafe undergo mental observation after Van Tonder diagnosed him with paranoid schizophrenia. Mafe insists that he is sane.

On Tuesday, the state conceded that Mbalo’s order was irregular.