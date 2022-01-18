South Africa

Out of town matriculant relieved she can receive her results online

18 January 2022 - 11:23
Pupils were informed last week that matric exam results would not be published online or in newspapers because of a ruling that this would be in contravention of the Protection of Personal Information Act. This has been reversed by court order.
Pupils were informed last week that matric exam results would not be published online or in newspapers because of a ruling that this would be in contravention of the Protection of Personal Information Act. This has been reversed by court order.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

An 18-year-old matric pupil, Anlé Spies, who was the first applicant in a bid to reverse basic education minister Angie Motshega’s decision not to publish matric exam results on media platforms, says she is happy the tradition will be retained.

On Tuesday judge Anthony Millar ordered the department “to publish the National Senior Certificate results on public platforms (media platforms), as was the practice in previous years, concurrently with making available the results to the schools that had been attended by the pupils”.

“I am very happy. I am glad we can hold this tradition in SA,” Spies told TimesLIVE.

MATRIC RESULTS | Claim your fame and you could win R10,000

You’ve done the work and it’s time to claim your fame. Register now to receive your results
News
2 months ago

The pupil’s application was supported by AfriForum and Maroela Media.

Spies, through her legal representation, Hurter Spies Inc, said the department’s decision would result in grave inconvenience for her as she completed her matric in Pretoria but lives 1,000km away from the school, outside Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

At the core of the argument was the practicality of only receiving the results at the school where they completed their matric studies, meaning if a pupil is not at the school on the day, they might not receive their results timeously.

“I think if we didn’t do it nothing would have changed. It wouldn’t have been in the newspaper and it would have been very sad,” Spies said.

AfriForum welcomed the court’s ruling.

“It is in the public interest that this information is shared on public platforms, and that is one of the reasons we brought this application. We are delighted the court agreed with this argument,” said Natasha Venter, manager of education rights at AfriForum.

The court also ordered the department to pay the applicants’ costs.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Matric results can be published online by media platforms, court rules

The Pretoria high court has granted an urgent application by an 18-year-old matric pupil to reverse basic education minister Angie Motshega's ...
News
5 hours ago

Matrics can get results online — but glitches leave many frustrated

Matric pupils eagerly awaiting their final marks this week have been told they will be able to get them online, but many were left frustrated due to ...
News
1 day ago

Editors’ forum disappointed by decision not to publish matric results, says media was not consulted

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has expressed surprise at the department of basic education’s last-minute decision - without consultation - to ...
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  3. What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m ... News
  4. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  5. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...