South Africa

Quadruplets born in North West — woman now a mom to nine children

18 January 2022 - 11:02 By TimesLIVE
The Sewedi family from Monoto Mosweu in Vryburg are welcoming a set of quadruplets. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/vitalinka
Image: 123RF/vitalinka

Nurses and doctors at Joe Morolong Memorial Hospital have successfully delivered quadruplets to a mom from the Vryburg area, the North West health department confirmed on Tuesday.

Lettie Sewedi gave birth to the four babies on Saturday, said the department.

North West health MEC Madoda Sambatha congratulated the team and the mother.

“All the quads came out weighing reasonably, as anticipated by the team. Of the four newborns, three are boys (quad 1, 2 and 4) and one is a girl (quad 3).

“All the boys are being fed while the girl is receiving close monitoring on ventilation in the intensive care unit.”

The 39-year-old mother is now a mom of nine children.

The department said she “is ecstatic and cannot wait to go home and enjoy life with her new bundles of joy”.

