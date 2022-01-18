South Africa

Tshwane municipality rejects proposed Eskom tariffs, says residents can’t afford it

Williams said if the proposed tariff hike is approved, residents, businesses and the city would fork out 50% more in the next three years.

18 January 2022 - 12:02
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the proposed hike by Eskom was unsustainable. File photo.
Tshwane mayor Randall Williams said the proposed hike by Eskom was unsustainable. File photo.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The City of Tshwane has rejected Eskom’s proposal for a 20.5% increase in tariffs for 2022/23, saying it will be detrimental to the residents of Tshwane and the city’s finances. 

Mayor Randall Williams accused the power utility of disregarding guidelines by the National Treasury that propose a price hike of 8.5%.

“Eskom has instead made a submission to the National Energy Regulator of SA requesting a series of double-digit increases over the next three years. The power utility has requested a 20.5% hike for the 22/23 financial year followed by a 15.07% increase next year and a 10% increase,” Williams said in a statement. 

Williams said if the proposed price hike is approved, residents, businesses and the city would fork out 50% more in the next three years.

He said while the city acknowledges efforts by Eskom to turn around its business, it must not shift that responsibility to consumers and business owners. 

“The unfortunate reality is that even with these proposed excessive price hikes, Eskom services are not guaranteed as residents and businesses continue to experience regular electricity outages,” said Williams.

The mayor added the implications of price hikes could lead to poor residents exploring illegal means of power connectivity which would lead to significant financial losses.

The City of Cape Town last week also rejected the proposed price hikes with mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announcing he had written to Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter to withdraw the application. 

Hill-Lewis said the proposed price hike was unfair and unjustifiable. He said increases should be capped at or below the inflation rate of 5.5%. 

People also shared their anger about the proposal on social media.

READ MORE

SA facing more outages as Eskom takes Koeberg units offline

Eskom will take two of units at Koeberg offline this year for maintenance, increasing the risk of power cuts for the country after record outages in ...
News
2 days ago

Three arrested after stealing copper cables at Eskom power station in Kriel

The arrests were made after a shoot-out between the suspects, police and security guards.
News
4 days ago

‘SA is way too unpredictable’- Inside the great brain drain

The unrest in July pushed a Durban information technology professional to make the decision to move to Mauritius with his wife and toddler son.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. On the run at gogo’s house: R4m theft suspect Bathobile Mlangeni had no cash, ... South Africa
  2. July unrest sparked a new brain drain from SA News
  3. What shall it profit a man to gain the whole world? Prophet who dropped R1.3m ... News
  4. Has Makhosi Khoza resigned from ActionSA? Herman Mashaba clears the air South Africa
  5. Will Ramaphosa fire Lindiwe Sisulu? Insiders say probably not Politics

Latest Videos

Here we go again: Chaos at first 2022 Joburg council meeting of 2022
Terrorism charge added as alleged parliament fire suspect diagnosed with ...