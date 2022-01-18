RECORDED | Alleged parliament arsonist back in court
18 January 2022 - 17:24
The high court in Cape Town is hearing Zandile Mafe's application to review and set aside magistrate Zamekile Mbalo’s decision to refer him for 30 days' observation at Valkenberg Hospital.
This followed a report handed in by the state which stated Mafe had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.
Mafe is accused of setting parliament on fire earlier this month.
