South Africa

RECORDED | Alleged parliament arsonist back in court

18 January 2022 - 17:24 By TIMESLIVE

The high court in Cape Town is hearing Zandile Mafe's application to review and set aside magistrate Zamekile Mbalo’s decision to refer him for 30 days' observation at Valkenberg Hospital.

This followed a report handed in by the state which stated Mafe had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

Mafe is accused of setting parliament on fire earlier this month.

‘Parliament arsonist’ and prosecution set for court showdown

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe and the state are heading for a showdown in court.
News
4 hours ago

‘It’s all rumours’: Defence lawyer on claims parliament ‘arsonist’ has Covid-19

Zandile Mafe’s lawyer has dismissed as “rumours” reports the alleged parliament arsonist tested positive for Covid-19
News
7 hours ago

'I'm poor but not a terrorist or insane' - Alleged parliament arsonist pleads innocence

Parliament suffered a major security breach two weeks ago but police took no chances on Saturday for the bail application of a destitute man accused ...
News
2 days ago
