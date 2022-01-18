South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Festive season road accident stats revealed

To start at 10.15am

18 January 2022 - 10:12 By TimesLIVE

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula will on Tuesday hold a press briefing to release the festive season road accident statistics.

TimesLIVE

