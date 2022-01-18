South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Life Esidimeni inquest at Pretoria high court — day 2

18 January 2022 - 09:48 By TimesLIVE

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients continues at the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 

Moving patients was 'rushed', former health boss tells Life Esidimeni inquest

The former Gauteng deputy DG for mental health services has reiterated to the inquest in the Pretoria high court that processes were rushed in moving ...
News
17 hours ago

RECORDED | Life Esidimeni inquest resumes at Pretoria high court

The inquest into the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients resumes at the Pretoria high court on Monday.
News
1 day ago

‘Worse than Life Esidimeni’: hospital backlogs ‘see cancer patients sent home to die’

Doctors and the Cancer Alliance are bracing for the worst as another Covid-19 wave looms
News
1 month ago

EDITORIAL | Healthcare must be newly-elected Joburg officials’ priority

The province’s hospitals have been left to rack and ruin. When will government realise lives depend on its support?
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago
