Young, an Afrikaner and skilled? Orania needs you to help ensure its sustainability

The Afrikaner town of Orania has called for “young and skilled workers” to help improve the town and ensure its sustainability.

In a message the head of the Orania movement Joost Strydom said the town needed improvement to keep up with the rest of SA.

Strydom said the town's population was growing, resulting in more jobs being available and homes being built.

He said young Afrikaners were needed for various jobs such as plumbing, engineering and work in the arts to accelerate Orania’s growth.

“Orania must at least compete with the rest of the country's businesses and industries in terms of skills, work ethic, service delivery and thoroughness,” said Strydom.

“Orania's own labour principle as a sustainable solution for Afrikaners can in no other way be 'sold' and explained to Afrikaners. This can only happen through performance. Because we also do not build on a temporary phenomenon but want to establish a free Afrikaner home for our children's children, we must develop the skill levels that can withstand the test of time.

“So, young Afrikaner, qualify yourself in masonry, plumbing, engineering, arithmetic, science, the arts and much more. However, you [must] also excel in work ethic, discipline, thoroughness and service delivery.”