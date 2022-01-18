Young, an Afrikaner and skilled? Orania needs you to help ensure its sustainability
The Afrikaner town of Orania has called for “young and skilled workers” to help improve the town and ensure its sustainability.
In a message the head of the Orania movement Joost Strydom said the town needed improvement to keep up with the rest of SA.
Strydom said the town's population was growing, resulting in more jobs being available and homes being built.
He said young Afrikaners were needed for various jobs such as plumbing, engineering and work in the arts to accelerate Orania’s growth.
“Orania must at least compete with the rest of the country's businesses and industries in terms of skills, work ethic, service delivery and thoroughness,” said Strydom.
“Orania's own labour principle as a sustainable solution for Afrikaners can in no other way be 'sold' and explained to Afrikaners. This can only happen through performance. Because we also do not build on a temporary phenomenon but want to establish a free Afrikaner home for our children's children, we must develop the skill levels that can withstand the test of time.
“So, young Afrikaner, qualify yourself in masonry, plumbing, engineering, arithmetic, science, the arts and much more. However, you [must] also excel in work ethic, discipline, thoroughness and service delivery.”
The town, in the Karoo region of the Northern Cape, was established in 1963 in an attempt to preserve Afrikaner culture.
A self-sufficient town, it has a population of nearly 2,000 people and its own currency called the Ora.
According to a BBC report, prospective residents who apply to live in the town are screened by the town council using strict criteria, which include first and foremost being an ethnic Afrikaner.
Over the past few years, Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi has been vocal about Orania, saying it must “go”.
Lesufi called for the town to fall, saying it goes against inclusivity and democracy.
“We understand why that institution was established. It has lived its time now. That place must be liberated and all South Africans must be allowed to stay wherever they want to stay.
“We don’t say we want to stay with them but you can’t have an institution that is established based on language or on the colour of skin,” he said.
He also called for the town’s “madness” to end, saying: “If you think we will keep quiet you are wrong. This madness must come to an end. It’s a betrayal of our call for a truly nonracial SA.”
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.