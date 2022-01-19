COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccine inequality leaving 'swathes' behind, WHO says
January 19 2022 - 07:30
Boris Johnson denies lying about lockdown party
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied an accusation that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying nobody had warned him the gathering might contravene Covid-19 rules.
January 19 2022 - 07:00
I still have Covid-19 symptoms after isolating for 10 days- are my colleagues at risk?
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it is possible to still experience Covid-19 symptoms for weeks after the prescribed 10-day isolation period, as recovery may take up to several weeks.
The institute says it is safe to return to work if your fever, among other symptoms, has improved.
However, if they persist for longer than usual, it recommends seeking medical attention.
January 19 2022 - 06:30
Vaccine inequality leaving 'swathes' behind, WHO says
The WHO’s Emergencies Director Mike Ryan said that over half of the world's population has received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, but only 7% of the population in Africa has been fully vaccinated.
January 19 2022 - 06:15
China: caution opening overseas mail after Omicron case
China is urging people to wear masks and gloves when opening mail, especially from abroad, after authorities suggested the first case of the Omicron coronavirus virus variant found in Beijing could have arrived via a package from Canada.
January 19 2022 - 06:00
Even a fourth Pfizer jab not enough to stop Omicron infection, says study
