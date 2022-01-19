COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Vaccine inequality leaving 'swathes' behind, WHO says

January 19 2022 - 07:00

I still have Covid-19 symptoms after isolating for 10 days- are my colleagues at risk?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says it is possible to still experience Covid-19 symptoms for weeks after the prescribed 10-day isolation period, as recovery may take up to several weeks.

The institute says it is safe to return to work if your fever, among other symptoms, has improved.

However, if they persist for longer than usual, it recommends seeking medical attention.